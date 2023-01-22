Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,096. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $57.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $270,467.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,718,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,640,065.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 98,494 shares of company stock worth $1,762,486 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

