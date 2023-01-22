Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires 690 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.7% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

XBI stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.99. 9,741,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,095,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $99.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.