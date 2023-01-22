Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 3.3% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $37,711,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG traded up $12.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $672.65. 427,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $631.53 and its 200 day moving average is $601.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $691.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $718.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

