Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in McDonald’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,197. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.71 and a 200-day moving average of $260.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.