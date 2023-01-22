Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Update

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,041 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,415,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

About Legend Biotech

NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. 637,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,961. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.72.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

