Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in December

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 21,122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.4 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

LNVGF opened at $0.80 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

