Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in December

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 21,122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.4 days.
Lenovo Group Stock Performance
LNVGF opened at $0.80 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.
About Lenovo Group
