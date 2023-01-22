Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 33.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,973,000 after acquiring an additional 389,437 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 206.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,952 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 46.5% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 59,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. 2,306,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.