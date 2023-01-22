Lido DAO Price Hits $2.26 on Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $222.93 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00009891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 835,238,089 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

