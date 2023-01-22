LifePro Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. LifePro Asset Management owned about 0.46% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 319.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 87,849 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 508.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 57,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $636,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 55.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $198,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HIBS traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. 2,804,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,896. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

