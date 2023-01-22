LifePro Asset Management Buys 394 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,259,316,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 277,002 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $108.88. 1,452,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,257. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average is $105.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

