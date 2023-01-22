LifePro Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LifePro Asset Management lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $87.25. 5,567,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,340. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

