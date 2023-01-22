LifePro Asset Management Invests $4.41 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000. First Solar makes up about 2.5% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 97.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in First Solar by 256.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.87. 2,777,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.77. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

