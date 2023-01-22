LifePro Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LifePro Asset Management reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,465,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,421 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 45,004,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,694,668. The stock has a market cap of $271.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

