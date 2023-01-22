LifePro Asset Management Takes Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 466,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,000. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares makes up about 8.0% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LifePro Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of FAZ stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.46. 2,687,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,374. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

