Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,862. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

