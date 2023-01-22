Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $34,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 144,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 57,461 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,364,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,834,000 after acquiring an additional 310,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 2,086,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $25.26. 1,452,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.