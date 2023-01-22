Lincoln National Corp Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,308,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE V traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.31. 5,210,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,501. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $422.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.07.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.