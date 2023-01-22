Lincoln National Corp Has $9.88 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.60. 621,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

