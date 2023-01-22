Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $95,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,837,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,479,000 after buying an additional 108,518 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 127,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.49. 2,234,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,878. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

