Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $22,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $110.77. The company had a trading volume of 165,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $129.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

