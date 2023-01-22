Lincoln National Corp Sells 121,367 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,367 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.01. 28,289,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,804,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

