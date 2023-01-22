Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,263 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IJH traded up $4.10 on Friday, hitting $254.80. 752,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,017. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.81.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

