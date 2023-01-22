Lincoln National Corp Sells 31,895 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,895 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.97. 3,994,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,962. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $114.88.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.