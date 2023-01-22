Lincoln National Corp Sells 7,111 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $743,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,551,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $4.43 on Friday, hitting $215.53. 359,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,323. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.62.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

