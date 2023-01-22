Linear (LINA) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Linear (LINA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $67.43 million and $4.64 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

