Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $1,923,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Liquidia by 191.7% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 521,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 342,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Liquidia Price Performance

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.42 on Friday. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

