Liquity (LQTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.42 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Liquity token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $56.42 million and $529,646.78 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,209,195 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

