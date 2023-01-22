Liquity USD (LUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $174.81 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $174.81 million and approximately $960,403.22 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 172,169,641 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

