Litecoin Cash Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $241.16 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,014,419 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,958,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00368872 USD and is up 8.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $252.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

