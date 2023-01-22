Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.82. 74,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.46. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.