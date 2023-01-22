Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $469.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

LMT opened at $443.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $365.34 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $475.44 and a 200 day moving average of $443.64.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

