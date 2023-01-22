Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Lojas Renner Stock Performance

Shares of LRENY stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Lojas Renner has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Lojas Renner Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.0264 dividend. This is a positive change from Lojas Renner’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.32%.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment is composed of sale of clothing products, perfume, cosmetics, hygiene products, watches, and home decors.

