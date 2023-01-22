Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $60.75 million and approximately $104.03 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

