Loopring Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.05 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $375.43 million and $31.05 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00416898 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,673.24 or 0.29261719 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.79 or 0.00652434 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.