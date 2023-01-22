Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.53. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 74,465 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Lucara Diamond Trading Up 6.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.
About Lucara Diamond
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
