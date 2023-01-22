Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Update

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on LFT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.
Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of LFT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. 19,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,842. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.05.
Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 745,180 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lument Finance Trust (LFT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.