Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Update

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LFT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LFT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. 19,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,842. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 745,180 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Stories

