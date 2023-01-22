LUXO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,408.51 (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $1,408.51 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LUXO has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00418474 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.46 or 0.29368936 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00652823 BTC.

About LUXO

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

