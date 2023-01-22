Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Update

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 670,500 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 550,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $10.71. 129,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $473.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
