Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Update

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 670,500 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 550,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $10.71. 129,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $473.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

