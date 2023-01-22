MagnetGold (MTG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,863.34

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $163.99 million and $1,863.34 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MagnetGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00419919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.94 or 0.29475240 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00649504 BTC.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MagnetGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MagnetGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.