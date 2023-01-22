Maker (MKR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.52 Million

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Maker has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $718.76 million and $23.52 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be bought for $735.21 or 0.03209617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

