Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Update

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,400 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRETF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of MRETF stock remained flat at $8.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

