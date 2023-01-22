Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 152.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $121.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.