McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
McCoy Global Stock Performance
MCCRF stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $0.99.
About McCoy Global
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McCoy Global (MCCRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.