McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

MCCRF stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

