MELD Price Reaches $0.0256 on Major Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. MELD has a total market capitalization of $37.94 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MELD has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,480,879,339 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02317355 USD and is up 10.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,482,139.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

