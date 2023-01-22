MetaMUI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $65,118.31 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. MetaMUI has a market cap of $54.24 million and approximately $65,118.31 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars.

