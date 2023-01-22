Meter Governance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $673,238.73 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00012345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $47.42 million and approximately $673,238.73 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,735,942 coins and its circulating supply is 16,842,312 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,729,953 with 16,840,206 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.8213809 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $813,494.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

