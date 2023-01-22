MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.18.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.