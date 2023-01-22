MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 43.93% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MCBS opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $525.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.