MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 43.93%.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $525.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.61. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

