Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,945 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,929,000 after purchasing an additional 554,304 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 974,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,624,000 after purchasing an additional 550,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

MCHP stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,925,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

